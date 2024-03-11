Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 234,367 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 381,302 shares.The stock last traded at $17.53 and had previously closed at $17.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday.

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $791.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $137.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.56 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smith & Wesson Brands

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $26,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,238.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $80,060 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Smith & Wesson Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Further Reading

