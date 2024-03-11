Softcat (LON:SCT) Given Buy Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SCT. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Softcat in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 1,490 ($18.91) target price on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.60) target price on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Softcat to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,540 ($19.55) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,420 ($18.02).

Get Softcat alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Softcat

Softcat Stock Performance

Softcat Company Profile

Shares of SCT stock opened at GBX 1,525 ($19.36) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,431.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,391.16. Softcat has a one year low of GBX 1,061 ($13.47) and a one year high of GBX 1,553 ($19.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2,723.21, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

(Get Free Report)

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.