Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

SOHU stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $312.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.34. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $15.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,094,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,402,000 after buying an additional 125,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 42,122 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 1,030.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 484,111 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 5.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 491,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 26,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 36.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 425,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 113,208 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

