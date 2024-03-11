Solidus Ai Tech Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges (AITECH)

Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Solidus Ai Tech has a total market capitalization of $139.27 million and $22.60 million worth of Solidus Ai Tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solidus Ai Tech token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Solidus Ai Tech has traded 112.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Solidus Ai Tech

Solidus Ai Tech was first traded on January 10th, 2021. Solidus Ai Tech’s total supply is 1,993,002,130 tokens and its circulating supply is 471,232,067 tokens. Solidus Ai Tech’s official Twitter account is @aitechio. The Reddit community for Solidus Ai Tech is https://reddit.com/r/aitechio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Solidus Ai Tech is aitech.io. The official message board for Solidus Ai Tech is medium.com/@solidusaitech.

Buying and Selling Solidus Ai Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Solidus Ai Tech has a current supply of 1,993,002,130 with 469,715,600 in circulation. The last known price of Solidus Ai Tech is 0.2686363 USD and is up 12.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $25,329,808.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aitech.io.”

