SOS (NYSE:SOS) Trading 6.2% Higher

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.41. 304,051 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 251,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

SOS Trading Down 6.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97.

Get SOS alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SOS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SOS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SOS by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SOS by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 37,624 shares during the last quarter.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.