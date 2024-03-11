Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 350,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,487 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,429,000 after purchasing an additional 439,762 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,085,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,812,000 after purchasing an additional 297,775 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 402.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,022 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sotera Health by 26.9% in the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,830,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,403,000 after purchasing an additional 600,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Sotera Health by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,767,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,563,000 after purchasing an additional 120,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SHC stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.83 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $310.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.17 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $237,465,334.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,822,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,056,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 83,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $1,189,289.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,492.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $237,465,334.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,822,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,056,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sotera Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sotera Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

