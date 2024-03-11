Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Source Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of SHLE stock opened at C$9.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$130.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,186.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.67. Source Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$2.62 and a 52 week high of C$9.81.

Get Source Energy Services alerts:

About Source Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.