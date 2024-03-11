Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Source Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of SHLE stock opened at C$9.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$130.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,186.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.67. Source Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$2.62 and a 52 week high of C$9.81.
About Source Energy Services
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Source Energy Services
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.