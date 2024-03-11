Sourceless Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $189.41 million and approximately $21.51 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00017213 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00025223 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001712 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,615.09 or 0.99962828 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.82 or 0.00189729 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00008782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00909427 USD and is down -2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $6.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.