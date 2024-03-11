Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) were down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 236,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 88,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 24.01. The stock has a market cap of C$61.54 million, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Activity at Spanish Mountain Gold

In other news, Director Lembit Janes bought 161,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,175.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 987,000 shares of company stock worth $170,672. 33.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

Featured Articles

