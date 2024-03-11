Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at McDonald’s
In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
McDonald’s Price Performance
NYSE MCD opened at $292.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.72. The company has a market capitalization of $210.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McDonald’s Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.
McDonald’s Company Profile
McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.
