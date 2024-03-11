Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $292.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.72. The company has a market capitalization of $210.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

