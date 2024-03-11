SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $388.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,790,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,986. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $314.97 and a fifty-two week high of $392.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $382.89 and its 200 day moving average is $360.42.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.