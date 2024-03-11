SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $14,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 134,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 84,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.93. The company had a trading volume of 61,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,141. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.