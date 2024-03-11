SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 2.89% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $20,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 282.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

ONEY stock opened at $104.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.82. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $86.09 and a 52 week high of $104.81.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

