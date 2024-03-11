Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 658.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,756 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 2.7 %

BJ stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,426. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $78.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.