Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.7% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 877,626 shares of company stock valued at $159,500,516 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,597,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,938,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $538.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $190.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.