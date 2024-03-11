Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.22. The stock had a trading volume of 307,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.01 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.68. The firm has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.86%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

