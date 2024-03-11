Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 12.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 186,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,153 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 9.7% during the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,089,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded down $3.01 on Monday, reaching $425.22. 218,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,966. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.84. The stock has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.25.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

