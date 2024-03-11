Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Has $23.60 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 2.0% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $23,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FI traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.73. 519,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,891. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.99 and a 52 week high of $152.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FI shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FI

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,150 shares of company stock valued at $39,347,952. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.