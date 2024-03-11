Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Has $4.58 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.72. 2,725,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,226,358. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average is $53.65. The company has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.87.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

