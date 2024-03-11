Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Has $437,000 Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $858,070,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,271 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.96. 350,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,329. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.14. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $260.46. The stock has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.32.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

