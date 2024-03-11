Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises approximately 1.7% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $19,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.36. 403,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.84 and a 200 day moving average of $150.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

