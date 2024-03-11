Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $856.50.

Equinix Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $22.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $887.94. 93,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,405. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $661.66 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $840.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $792.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 165.28%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

