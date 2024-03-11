Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 5.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 92,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.1% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,402,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,657,000 after purchasing an additional 89,057 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPN. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.2 %

GPN traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,034. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

