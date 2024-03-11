Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,205 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for about 0.8% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 142,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,474.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,379,000 after buying an additional 218,501 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,018.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after buying an additional 94,639 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,130,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 493,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,458,000 after buying an additional 30,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $2,526,011.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,958.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,036 shares of company stock worth $7,958,252 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.3 %

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.43. The stock had a trading volume of 212,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,634. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.67. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.