Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 440 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Athena Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Sysco by 18.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 166,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after buying an additional 25,355 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $368,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 126.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 144,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 80,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SYY

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.12. 455,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.31.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.90%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.