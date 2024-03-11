Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Trims Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC reduced its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. AON comprises approximately 3.3% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $38,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 44.3% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AON traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $316.33. The company had a trading volume of 73,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,805. The company has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.39. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AON. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AON

Insider Activity

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.