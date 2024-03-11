Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Andrew Heath Acquires 5 Shares of Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Heath bought 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,654 ($46.38) per share, for a total transaction of £182.70 ($231.88).
LON:SXS opened at GBX 3,363 ($42.68) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of £3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2,402.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,582.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,433.14. Spectris plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,917 ($37.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,883.85 ($49.29).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.68) per share. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $25.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,642.86%.
Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.
