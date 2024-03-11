Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Andrew Heath Acquires 5 Shares of Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Heath bought 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,654 ($46.38) per share, for a total transaction of £182.70 ($231.88).

Spectris Stock Performance

LON:SXS opened at GBX 3,363 ($42.68) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of £3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2,402.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,582.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,433.14. Spectris plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,917 ($37.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,883.85 ($49.29).

Spectris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.68) per share. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $25.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,642.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Spectris to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($107.88) target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Shore Capital cut shares of Spectris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,780 ($47.98) to GBX 3,520 ($44.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,946.25 ($88.16).

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

Featured Stories

