Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Sonoco Products accounts for about 2.7% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $12,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after purchasing an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth $53,429,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth $51,618,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1,144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 710,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 653,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1,231.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 694,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,733,000 after buying an additional 642,109 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.28. The company had a trading volume of 29,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,175. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average is $55.47.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $604,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $604,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,456 shares in the company, valued at $774,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $114,306.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,047.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,076 shares of company stock worth $749,002. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

