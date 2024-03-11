Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Sells 470 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up 2.8% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $12,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $1,102,735.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $49,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,998.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $1,102,735.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,114.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,775 shares of company stock worth $8,823,080 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.6 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.22. The company had a trading volume of 32,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,327. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.70. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $234.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on LH shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.07.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

