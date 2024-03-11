Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

SPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a hold rating and set a GBX 9,740 ($123.62) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 8,800 ($111.69) target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £102.13 ($129.63).

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at £105.80 ($134.28) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is £100.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9,578.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,712.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.71. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of GBX 7,900 ($100.27) and a 12 month high of £119.13 ($151.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 114 ($1.45) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $46.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is presently 5,473.68%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

