Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 1,251,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 19,886,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

SAVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.95 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $495.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

