Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Sets New 52-Week High at $156.58

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $156.58 and last traded at $156.56, with a volume of 1117152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.45.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPLK. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 124.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.89.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 546.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

