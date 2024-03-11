Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Holdings Reduced by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CEF. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 25.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.99. 104,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,090. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $20.12.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

