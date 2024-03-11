SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSR Mining

SSR Mining Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $4.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 7.01. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SSR Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.