St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target Lowered to GBX 750 at Berenberg Bank

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 850 ($10.79) to GBX 750 ($9.52) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 955 ($12.12) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 793 ($10.06) to GBX 637 ($8.08) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,062.40 ($13.48).

LON STJ traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 453.70 ($5.76). The stock had a trading volume of 3,936,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,761. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.81. The company has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -22,685.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 619.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 693.06. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of GBX 410.40 ($5.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,245 ($15.80).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

