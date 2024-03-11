St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target Lowered to GBX 750 at Berenberg Bank

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 850 ($10.79) to GBX 750 ($9.52) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.31% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 955 ($12.12) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 793 ($10.06) to GBX 637 ($8.08) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,062.40 ($13.48).
Get Our Latest Stock Report on St. James’s Place
St. James’s Place Trading Down 3.0 %
About St. James’s Place
St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than St. James’s Place
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.