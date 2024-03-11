STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Gap Up to $35.86

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.86, but opened at $38.58. STAAR Surgical shares last traded at $38.86, with a volume of 172,046 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on STAA. Mizuho dropped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

STAAR Surgical Trading Up 11.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $35.30.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 6,573 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.93 per share, for a total transaction of $190,156.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,544,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,049,723.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 167,349 shares of company stock worth $4,763,520. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 348.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

