Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,689 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,519,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,524 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,711,111,000 after purchasing an additional 554,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,952,821 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,168,863,000 after buying an additional 446,689 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.00. 1,176,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,671,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.66. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

