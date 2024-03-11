Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,025 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,076 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 33,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,448,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 23,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.10. 2,010,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,688,090. The stock has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

