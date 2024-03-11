Status Price Up 15% Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 15% higher against the dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0575 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $223.07 million and $29.01 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00017014 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00025171 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001689 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72,676.43 or 0.99952371 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.16 or 0.00187259 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00008830 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,876,517,863 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,876,517,862.91392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0505819 USD and is down -6.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $15,422,217.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

