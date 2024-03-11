Status Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. Status has a total market capitalization of $207.61 million and $17.27 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00017455 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00024705 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001749 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,241.49 or 1.00057809 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.67 or 0.00183757 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,876,517,863 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,876,517,862.91392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0505819 USD and is down -6.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $15,422,217.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

