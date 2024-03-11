Steem Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $165.60 million and approximately $18.96 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71,906.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $441.78 or 0.00614447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00133247 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00051798 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00007976 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.62 or 0.00201145 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00056043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.47 or 0.00157823 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 457,571,710 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.