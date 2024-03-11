Stifel Nicolaus Raises Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$8.75

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

TSE HWX opened at C$7.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. Headwater Exploration has a twelve month low of C$5.66 and a twelve month high of C$7.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$95,406.48. In related news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total value of C$95,406.48. Also, Director Jason Jowill Jaskela sold 64,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$420,692.83. 4.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

