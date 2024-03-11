Stifel Nicolaus Raises Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$16.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ATB Capital set a C$15.00 price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.11.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PEY

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded down C$0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching C$14.36. 909,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,572. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of C$10.38 and a 52-week high of C$15.20.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 21,960 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.13, for a total transaction of C$288,334.80. In related news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 21,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.13, for a total value of C$288,334.80. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.10, for a total transaction of C$35,985.40. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $354,840 and sold 111,194 shares valued at $1,405,284. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.