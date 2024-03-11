Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Call Options (BATS:EFV)

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 29,872 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 9,007% compared to the typical daily volume of 328 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519,411 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,236,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,907,000 after acquiring an additional 112,209 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,301,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,700,000 after acquiring an additional 226,580 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,901,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,614 shares during the period.

EFV traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,660 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.29. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

