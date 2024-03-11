Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Geron Put Options (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 35,399 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,665% compared to the average volume of 2,006 put options.

Geron Price Performance

Shares of GERN stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 17,347,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,544,133. Geron has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 77,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 63.33%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Geron’s quarterly revenue was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Geron by 922.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 831,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 750,001 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 43.6% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 577,422 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 753,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 365,550 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 107.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,564,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 811,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Geron in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GERN

About Geron

(Get Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.