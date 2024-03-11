Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Geron Put Options (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 35,399 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,665% compared to the average volume of 2,006 put options.
Geron Price Performance
Shares of GERN stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 17,347,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,544,133. Geron has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.55.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 77,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 63.33%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Geron’s quarterly revenue was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
