StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Evoke Pharma Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.21. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29.
Evoke Pharma Company Profile
