StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 48.70%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Provident Financial by 49,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

