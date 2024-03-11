StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

U.S. Energy stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth $281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,797 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 24,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth $148,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 126.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 24,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

