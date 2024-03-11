StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barrington Research cut shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.30 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $4.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2U has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.84. 2U has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $255.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 33.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth $28,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth $35,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

