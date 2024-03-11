StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.78.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $121.26 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 896.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 241,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,201,000 after acquiring an additional 217,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

